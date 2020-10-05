The betting markets are showing a Biden win, but awaiting an update
This is via Real Clear politics but I'm awaiting a clearer picture after weekend developments on, specifically, Trump's COVID-19 infection progress.Currently the picture is stark - a Biden win and its not even close. Polling is showing similar. Back in 2016 Clionton's lead was not this big at this stage.
There are still many weeks until the election of course and thus the potential for swings in this measure, and others. Its worth keeping in mind that Boris Johnson's popularity was boosted for a couple of months upon his recovery from his, quite severe, bout with the virus. Brazil's President Bolsonarao also caught a (relatively mild) case of COVID-19 and his popularity, too, got a month-long lift.