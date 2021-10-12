The bill to increase the US debt limit has passed in the House - deal done

I should say more correctly that voting continues, but there are sufficient yes votes to pass the bill already.

This was to be expected as the Dems have the majority in the House. The bill passed the Senate last week.





Now it is off to US President Biden for signing, Biden will not delay doing so.





---

Update, final vote is 219-206 to pass the bill along party lines. Raising the debt ceiling by US$480 billion, enough through to early December,