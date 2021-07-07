The bond bid won't stop. US 10s approach 1.30%
Yields fall another 6 basis points
- Variant worries
- Stimulus fading leading to a soft economy
- The Fed overplaying its hand and hiking too early
- Foreign demand
- Turn of the quarter
Technically, 1.25% is now in focus and the gap from 1.222% to 1.208%.
In the absence of reinforcement from the prior anchors of macro indicators, investors are left in the uncomfortable position of taking cues from the price action itself - a dynamic that has proven thematic throughout the pandemic. Beyond the subtle ratifications of the technicals, the current trading environment has departed far enough from the traditional fundamental inputs that investors are beginning to question 'how long the market can be wrong' with such frequency that we'll err on the side of assuming the drift toward lower rates has yet to fully run its course. Not only do the charts support another wave of bullishness, but the persistent short-base offers an obvious touchstone for lower rates in the event a trigger is on offer.