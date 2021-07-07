The bond bid won't stop. US 10s approach 1.30%

Yields fall another 6 basis points





If this is a short squeeze, it's an ugly one. Data at the end of June showed that shorts actually added in the month, despite the squeeze after the Fed, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that this is another squeeze.





Yesterday's volumes were 2.15x normal with much of the flow in 10s.





What's puzzling is that this move is pretty much a bonds-only story. Equities are bouncing around but it's not exactly the 'flight to safety' trade in equities, which hit record highs seven days in a row before yesterday.





Aside from short covering, the usual suspects are: