Big moves in the bond market

So much for the Fed dialing back easing.





There's a massive bid in the US Treasury market following Trump's tariff announcement.





2s down 16 bps to 1.71%

5s down 16 bps to 1.66%

10s down 13 bps to 1.88%

30s down 9 bps to 2.42% The front end is on the verge of cycle lows. Watch for stops below 1.70% and a potentially disorderly move.



We're already at cycle lows in 5s, 10s and 30s.