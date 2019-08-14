The growth monster is swallowing trade worries

This was expected and some of the details weren't so bleak but Merkel refuses to abandon austerity and it may now be too late to avoid a recession that could also swallow the rest of the continent.

Chinese industrial production +4.8% y/y vs +6.0% expected

This was the weakest reading since Feb 2002 and was coupled with soft retail sales data. China has been the economic engine of the world since the financial crisis and a stumble for whatever reason is going to stifle global growth.





The market reaction to both of those wasn't immediate but bids built up in bonds and US 2s10s inverted with the UK doing the same. It's quickly turned into a full-on flight to safety. The 30-year yields is now flirting with 3% as well.





