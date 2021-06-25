The path ahead for the US infrastructure bill - "the prospects for success are long"

Amid all the day-to-day headlines and noise its easy to lose track of how difficult getting an infrastructure spending bill passed into law will be.

Axios have a background piece that utlines the rocky road ahead:
  • By trying to simultaneously pass two massive spending bills, Biden and congressional leaders are attempting a legislative feat that will likely require Congress to work through its August recess - and potentially well into the fall, according to lawmakers and senior staffers.
  • Even then, the prospects for success are long.
Here is the link if you are interested

