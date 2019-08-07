The US economic calendar features Evans, oil inventories and a bond sale

What's coming up

Economic data isn't going to be a big factor in today's trading but central bank talk might be. The event to watch is just after 1330 GMT (9:30 am ET) when Chicago Fed President Charles Evans holds a media briefing on the economy.

Yesterday, Fed dove James Bullard hinted that he wasn't ready to ease again and certainly wasn't contemplating an easing cycle. If Evans hits the same notes, the market isn't going to be happy.

One data point to watch is an hour later at 1430 GMT with the weekly US oil inventory report. Here's what the API reported:

  • Crude -3.43mm (-2.8mm exp)
  • Cushing -1.6mm
  • Gasoline -1.1mm (-1.2mm exp)
  • Distillates +1.2mm (+200k exp)
Another event that needs to be closely followed is a 10-year Treasury auction. The results are out just after 1 pm ET.
