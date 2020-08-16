There will be announcement from New Zealand at 2200GMT on the upcoming election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make an announcement on the election date

Its scheduled for September 19

Ardern will announce if the election will be delayed.



Her coalition partner head Winston Peters has urged the PM to delay the election to Nov. 21, as has the opposition leader.





--

Over the weekend in NZ:

13 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday (12 are linked to the Auckland cluster, 1 is a person in quarantine)

brings the total to 69 active cases in New Zealand

-

Auckland is under level 3 restriction, the rest OF NZ in level 2. Until Aug 26.











