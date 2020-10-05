Three warning signs Trump may be sicker than we are being led to believe

Disentangling information and misinformation on Trump's condition is complex, there is so much political spin involved.

STAT is a site with journalism-related to "health, medicine, life sciences". I've turned to this piece for what I hope is objective information with a minimum of political interference.





In very brief:





The main concern: Trump started receiving the steroid dexamethasone, which is recommended only for hospitalized Covid-19 patients who are on ventilators or require oxygen. Trump’s medical team said Sunday they planned to continue giving him dexamethasone even as they touted that Trump was not on supplemental oxygen at that point and not having difficulty breathing.

“I think today’s news means he’s sicker than I thought he was on Friday and Saturday,” said Nahid Bhadelia, the medical director of Boston Medical Center’s Special Pathogens Unit. Trump started receiving the steroid dexamethasone, which is recommended only for hospitalized Covid-19 patients who are on ventilators or require oxygen. Trump’s medical team said Sunday they planned to continue giving him dexamethasone even as they touted that Trump was not on supplemental oxygen at that point and not having difficulty breathing. Here is the link to the article so you can check it out for yourself;f.





I would caution against naivety, believing everything you hear out of officials. I did so back last week when news of Trump's infection first broke, pointing out the 11 day gap between everything being 'just routine' for Japanese PM Abe and his resignation due to ill health. And do so again.



