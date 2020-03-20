Time to sell EUR/JPY - BofA

Bank of America Global Research discuses EUR/JPY outlook and recommends going short via buying 3mth 117/113 put spread in 1x1, using spot ref 118.5, trade costs 1.18% EUR.

"We are selling EUR/JPY: We believe JPY will be supported by domestic flow, potential success in containing COVID-19, and the BoJ's lack of ammunition, while EUR would be undermined by the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe and as unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades may have run its course.Essentially, we are expecting JPY/USD and EUR/USD correlation to break," BofA notes.

"Risks to the trade are more-than-expected "unofficial intervention" by Japanese public institutions, such as the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)," BofA adds.



