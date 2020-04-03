Tokyo governor Koike asks citizens to refrain from going out this weekend
Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike
- If state of emergency is declared, will ask people not to go out
- Finance, trading industries will continue to operate if state of emergency is declared
This is very much a repeat of her message from last week ahead of the weekend as well. While the message is getting through to some people in the capital, the looser restrictions continue to mean that the virus outbreak still has a chance to become more widespread.