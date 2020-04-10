Tokyo governor says will ask to close leisure, sporting, shopping facilities
Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, is outlining the requests to businesses to close during the state of emergency period
- Seeks to halt sporting events, exhibits due to the virus outbreak
- Will offer ¥500,000 to companies closing operations
- Will offers ¥1,000,000 to firms closing multiple operations
As Koike is making these requests, the expectation is for businesses to start following them with effect from tomorrow. With Tokyo going into a more serious and proper lockdown mode, expect that to take a significant toll on the Japanese economy in the weeks ahead.
Meanwhile, the prefectures of Aichi and Gifu have declared their own state of emergency as they call for residents to refrain from going out until 6 May. The two prefectures were not included in the area covered by the national government's announcement this week.