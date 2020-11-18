Tokyo reports record 493 new coronavirus cases - FNN

Fuji News Network reports with the daily figure in the Japanese capital

The 493 new cases in the past 24 hours beats the previous high of 472 cases on 1 August. As highlighted previously, the virus situation in Japan is picking up again as active cases now surpass 14,000 and closing in on the peak of ~16,000 in mid-August.

Here's a look at the daily case count for the whole country:





As can be inferred from the graph, the 7-day average of new cases in recent days has already broken the high during the supposed August "second wave".



