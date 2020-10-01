Tokyo Stock Exchange to resume trading on Friday after Thursday's outage (squirrels permitting)

There was no trade on the TSE (and associated exchanges) on Thursday due to what was described as a hardware fault.

It was the first time trading on the TSE was halted for an entire day. (Don't worry, I'm getting around to squirrels).

After the hardware fault, the back up also failed to work. The outage also affected smaller Japanese exchanges in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo (all have the same trading system as the TSE). The Osaka exchange remained online and trading.





As a side note, back in 1994 a squirrel munched through a power line in Connecticut, crashing NASDAQ servers. The backup power system failed to boot. There was a bit more than a half hour outage.





Speaking of 1994:



