Tokyo's Governor is warning that new coronavirus case numbers are large today

Responses to the RBNZ coming in - expectations are of additional QE in August
NZD down after the RBNZ policy announcement
RBNZ leave the official cash rate on hold as expected, unchanged QE program
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0555 (vs. yesterday at 7.0671)
RBNZ policy announcement set for 0200GMT - what to expect (spoiler, OCR on hold)