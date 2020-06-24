Tokyo's Governor is warning that new coronavirus case numbers are large today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike

  • adds that workplace clusters are a problem
Japan is debating easing restrictions further and faster, this might be a hiccup. 


