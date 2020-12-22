Toyota will halt production in the UK and France from Tuesday due to transport delays

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK and France are currently cut off from each other - France shut down the border in response the surging UK coronavirus numbers and the new more infectious strain of the virus.

Toytoa statement:
  • Border closures have “disrupted the transportation of parts” 
Auto production, and many other industries, run on a just-in-time parts supply basis and thus the production schedule is fragile, sensitive to disruption. 

