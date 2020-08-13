Trade ideas thread - European session 13 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









Elsewhere, gold and silver are faring better after some choppy moves in late trading yesterday. I'm still not entirely convinced of the rebound for the most part, unless dip buyers in gold can clear the $2,000 hurdle again.





The risk mood is rather tepid to start the new day, but US stocks showed plenty of resilience in overnight trading so that remains a considerable factor in the day ahead.





Besides that, stimulus talks between US lawmakers and the upcoming US-China meeting will be among other factors playing out as we look towards the weekend.





For now, neither is really shaking investor enthusiasm so keep an eye on precious metals in case there of another meltdown that reverberates to other markets in general. Otherwise, we may keep the current themes unless there are headlines to distract from that.





















The dollar is a little weaker across the board to start the day, extending its slight decline from trading yesterday, with the kiwi leading losses as the RBNZ signals that it is comfortable with negative rates and prefers a weaker currency in the meantime.