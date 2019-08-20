Trade ideas thread - European session 20 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





That said, we are seeing some decent movement now as the dollar eases a little as the yen gains amid weaker Treasury yields. The risk mood remains a key factor to watch out for ahead of Jackson Hole later in the week, so keep an eye on the bond market as such.





I reckon we're in for more choppy trading over the next few sessions before markets start to look towards central bank rhetoric and euro area PMI data on Thursday.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we begin the European morning session here. It's been a bit of a quiet start to proceedings with markets still a little slow.