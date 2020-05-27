Trade ideas thread - European session 27 May 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









However, the inability for the S&P 500 to crack above key technical levels yesterday - despite a robust start - is sapping some of the confidence, at least in the currencies space.





The dollar is slightly firmer across the board, retracing some of its losses from overnight trading but nothing too impactful so far ahead of the European morning start.





Risk sentiment remains the key driver and the chart to watch remains the S&P 500 in my view. Meanwhile, headlines are still going to play a key role in dictating that as well.









It is pretty much gut check time for the market right now. Is this where buyers solidify their momentum or is this where the bears make their stand? Amid all of this, month-end flows are also going to make it a bit tricky.





Citi analysts are predicting dollar weakness this time around, so we'll see how that pans out.





