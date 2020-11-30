Trade ideas thread - European session 30 November 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is mildly softer to start the day as we approach the end of November trading, which could see the focus today staying on month-end rebalancing/fixing.









Equities are a bit on the retreat after a stellar November month in general, with risk currencies also sticking near unchanged levels against the greenback so far today.





The antipodeans has had an amazing month with the aussie gaining by over 5% against the dollar while the kiwi is seeing gains of over 6% as we look to wrap up the final day.





EUR/USD is slowly inching towards a retest of 1.2000 while GBP/USD is trapped between its key hourly moving averages awaiting more Brexit developments, with more support seen closer at 1.3290-00 and key resistance still seen at 1.3400.





Elsewhere, oil will be a key focus as it sits near the lows around $44.65 currently with the OPEC+ ministerial meetings coming up over the next two days.





An output cut extension of three months is largely expected but that doesn't rule out more potential drama until the end result is seen, which could impact oil prices.





Meanwhile, gold is still under the cosh upon a break below $1,800 and its 200-day moving average. There is some swing region support around $1,720-50 but the $1,700 handle is also a potential target for sellers in this wave of correction to the downside.





Barring any major headlines to escalate the vaccine optimism to the next level, I'd expect dip buyers to scale back in around those levels for gold.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













