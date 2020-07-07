Trade ideas thread - European session 7 July 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts









The RBA was a rather non-event but the state of Victoria looking to call for a six-week lockdown in Melbourne could add some spice to the aussie and risk in a few minutes from now. So, just be mindful of the announcement soon enough.





China stocks are pushing forward with further gains despite local authorities' attempts to curb the enthusiasm a little today. But US futures aren't playing ball today, settling a little lower and that is leaving for some mixed tones in the market.





Risk remains the key driver and despite more positive developments yesterday with US stocks rising once again, pessimistic virus developments could come back to bite at any given time. But for now, the market is still assessing the situation to start the day.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Major currencies are little changed on the day, with markets looking a bit more mixed as we look to get into European trading later today.