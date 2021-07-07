Trade ideas thread - European session 7 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





There was a strong case to make that the retreat from 1.75% was more technical and a bit of a short squeeze but there was some decent haven flows yesterday adding to that, but the chart is getting harder and harder to ignore.





The Fed minutes later will be the key risk event but if the bid in Treasuries continue, that could spark some degree of risk aversion as it unsettles market sentiment.





The dollar may still benefit slightly the yen is definitely getting a decent tailwind for now, though I would still argue that there is a good case to be buying yen pairs (for the long-term) on dips if the retracement extends further - CAD, NZD, GBP in particular.





That is solely based on rate differentials and policy divergence in the months/years ahead.





What are your views on the market right now?














