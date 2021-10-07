Trade ideas thread - European session 7 October 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US futures are also holding higher and the better risk mood could translate to a more positive showing for commodity currencies in the sessions ahead.





But with yields still keeping on the higher side, that is likely to keep the dollar somewhat supportive as well before we get to the US non-farm payrolls release tomorrow.





Given the lack of key catalysts in between now and then, any major conviction in the market is unlikely to come by so we could be in for more of a dull one in the early stages of tomorrow once the market moves in some form today (which may not be significant).





Any lasting moves will depend on the US jobs report tomorrow so stay nimble until we get to that before the weekend. What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









With Putin coming to the rescue and providing some short-term reprieve to the energy crisis, we're seeing inflation fears cool off a little and equities are able to step forward with more confidence on the week as seen yesterday.