Trade ideas thread - Monday 28 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Central bank overview for June part 2
-
Rosengren: I expect core inflation slightly above 2% next year
-
It's jobs week: What's coming up on the US economic calendar
-
Reminder - plenty of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday US time
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4744 (vs. yesterday at 6.4824)