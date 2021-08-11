Trade ideas thread - Thursday 12 August 2021

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Fed's Kaplan: In favor of announcing a plan to taper at the Sept meeting and start tapering in Oct
More from Fed's George: Expects US to continue to grow at a healthy clip
Fed's George: The time has come to dial back the settings on monetary policy
Bostic speaks about an economy that works for all
Fed's Barkin: It could take a few months to hit taper benchmark