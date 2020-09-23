Trade ideas thread - Thursday 24 September 2020

Good morning, afternoon and evening all. Any charts, technical analysis, trade ideas, thoughts, views, ForexLive traders would like to share and discuss with fellow ForexLive traders, please do so:
Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 22 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday September 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 16 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Testimony by Fed Chair Powell on Thursday will be nearly identical to Tuesday's and Wednesday's
-
Fed's Quarles: Recovery is underway but risks remain to the downside
-
Fed's Evans says he's in a 'distinct minority' in wanting 2.5% inflation
-
Fed's Rosengren: We'd be lucky to get to 2% inflation in four years
-
Fed's Evans: Should be clear that 2.5% inflation for some time is likely in the cards