Trading tip: Trading central bank speakers
Worth the effort
Earlier in the session Eamonn put up a list of Fed speakers due today. Why? Because there is a trading technique where you can trade the central bank speakers comments. Next to each speaker I explained whether they were a 'hawk', 'dove', or a neutral.
So, in order to get atardeable opportunity we need to see a 'dove' or a 'neutral' make a 'hawkish statement'. To make this very simple, imagine a theoretical central banker who says that . there will be no rate rises until 2025. He is a dove. However, one day the central banker says, ' i expect two rate rises by 2023 now'. They are now a hawk, and the currency rips higher.
So, in short, we are looking for a 'change of heart' to trade. Here is another lesson I wrote on the subject.