Trading tip: Trading central bank speakers

Worth the effort









So, in order to get atardeable opportunity we need to see a 'dove' or a 'neutral' make a 'hawkish statement'. To make this very simple, imagine a theoretical central banker who says that . there will be no rate rises until 2025. He is a dove. However, one day the central banker says, ' i expect two rate rises by 2023 now'. They are now a hawk, and the currency rips higher.



