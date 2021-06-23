Treasury Sec. Yellen: hoping to gain endorsement at G20 for global min. tax proposal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Treasury Secretary Yellen

  • Hoping to gain endorsement at G20 for global minimum tax proposal
  • The post corporate tax hike would put US in the middle of global peers
  • she believes current trends in inflation are transitory due to supply bottlenecks
  • it is a bumpy path reopening, but economy is on a good track
  • Fed made clear that the stance of monetary policy is not changed at all
Yellen is speaking at Senate appropriations hearing.
