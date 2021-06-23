Treasury Sec. Yellen: hoping to gain endorsement at G20 for global min. tax proposal
Treasury Secretary Yellen
- Hoping to gain endorsement at G20 for global minimum tax proposal
- The post corporate tax hike would put US in the middle of global peers
- she believes current trends in inflation are transitory due to supply bottlenecks
- it is a bumpy path reopening, but economy is on a good track
- Fed made clear that the stance of monetary policy is not changed at all
Yellen is speaking at Senate appropriations hearing.