Trump announces fresh tariffs on Chinese products, ramping up rates by 5%

Trump makes the announcement via Twitter





On October 1, Chinia is going to be hit by fresh tariffs.





Here's the announcement, which was clearly timed to hit moments after the FX close:





For many years China (and many other countries) has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more. Our Country has been losing HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year to China, with no end in sight Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very unfair Trading Relationship. China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30% Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!



One thing that's a bit unclear is the Dec 15 tariffs. I'm guessing those are still exempted until then.





All told, this isn't that bad. It could have been worse. He's ramping up tariffs by 5%. It's not some kind of apocalyptic announcement but it certainly continues the trend of escalation.













