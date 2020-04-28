UK April CBI retailing reported sales -55 vs -45 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by CBI - 28 April 2020


  • Prior -3
  • Total distributive reported sales -68
  • Prior 5
See here for global coronavirus case data
Those are awful readings with the headline matching the lowest on record, as seen in December 2008. Meanwhile, retail sales expectations fell to -54, which is the lowest on record as consumption activity in the UK gets hit hard by the virus fallout and lockdowns.

CBI notes that 67% of retailers reported a big hit to sales, with 39% having shut down completely. Meanwhile, 96% of retailers reported cash flow difficulties and that is certainly a concern the longer the current situation persists.

The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose