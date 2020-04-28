UK April CBI retailing reported sales -55 vs -45 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 28 April 2020





Prior -3

Total distributive reported sales -68

Prior 5

Those are awful readings with the headline matching the lowest on record, as seen in December 2008. Meanwhile, retail sales expectations fell to -54, which is the lowest on record as consumption activity in the UK gets hit hard by the virus fallout and lockdowns.





CBI notes that 67% of retailers reported a big hit to sales, with 39% having shut down completely. Meanwhile, 96% of retailers reported cash flow difficulties and that is certainly a concern the longer the current situation persists.





The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.



