Latest data released by ONS - 11 June 2021





Prior +2.1%

GDP +1.5% vs +1.6% 3m/3m expected

Prior -1.5%





The readings are more or less in-line with estimates and that provides a bit of a taste of the bounce in economic activity as virus restrictions were eased. Given how things have progressed in recent weeks, expect more of a pickup in May and June as well.