UK Covid cases falls to 4044 from yesterday's 5693

UK cases dip









The case count rose to the highest level since April last week at 6873.





The deaths remain contained at 13 vs 17 last.





Today, Boris Johnson's government raised the prospect of tougher new coronavirus rules in London (and other large areas of the U.K.) in an effort to try to get the resurgent pandemic under control. UK Health Minister Hancock warned that further restrictive measures will be added in Northern England. The London Times reported new rules may include a ban on different households mixing and the closing of pubs, bars and restaurants.







The GBPUSD has recently dipped to a new NY session low as the clock ticks to the close in London. The price fall tested support against the 200 hour MA at 1.28304 and the 50% midpoint of the move down from the September 16 high at 1.28401. The low dipped to 1.28359 and bounced modestly (trades at 1.2850 currently).

The number of UK Covid cases fell to 4044 from the last reports 5693. Case count tends to dip on Mondays due to the weekend.