UK finance minister Sunak set to unveil new wage support scheme later today
Times Radio reports on the matter
Adding that Sunak has ruled out making the wage support scheme sector specific. No other details are being reported as of yet.
With the furlough program set to expire at the end of October, all eyes will be on what Sunak delivers later today in parliament.
Should his plans underwhelm and fail to address concerns surrounding the labour market, that will add yet another headwind for the pound in the coming weeks.