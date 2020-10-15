UK chief negotiator Frost to speak to Boris Johnson later today on whether to continue Brexit talks

Sky News deputy political editor, Sam Coates, tweets

The UK brexit negotiating team is back from Brussels after getting an early train. David Frost set to talk to Boris Johnson today about whether talks should continue or there's no point and we should move to planning for no trade deal. Spirits don't feel sky high amongst those closest to the talks...



It feels like the further you are from the talks (hello some in cabinet!) the more optimistic you are, the closer you are the bigger the gap looks.

Just be mindful that it is likely Johnson won't be too hasty to announce any imminent decision before tomorrow and knowing the official EU stance on the matter. That tees up a big next two days on the Brexit front so keep your eyes and ears peeled.







