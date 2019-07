UK GfK consumer confidence for July -11 vs -13 estimate

GfK consumer confidence for July









economic outlook next 12 months -32 in July versus -33 in June

economic outlook last 12 months -32 in July versus -32 in June



personal finances outlook next 12 months at +7 in July versus +2 in June

personal finances last 12 months +1 in July versus -1 in June



climate for major purchases at +4 in July versus -2 in June

savings intentions +25 in July versus +19 and June







ForexLive There is little market reaction to the data.

Consumer confidence has been near the lowest levels going back to 2013. For the year the range has been between -14 and -10 . The indicator has been negative since March 2016.