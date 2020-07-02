UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for June, final -27

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The preliminary and prior (May) for the June reading are here

At -27 the highest since March this year at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. 

GfK's survey for the indicator was conducted in the last 2 weeks of June. 
