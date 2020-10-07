UK government reportedly close to closing hospitality venues in much of northern England

ITV reports

The report says that as virus cases are increasing in the north west, north east, and Yorkshire/Humberside, ministers are 'feeling their way towards imposing severe restrictions on socialising in those areas'.





Adding that it is likely they will impose closure of all hospitality venues - restaurants and pubs - for a period of time. The report can be found here





If anything, this just adds to more concerns surrounding the virus situation in the UK and that the recovery in Q3 is likely to encounter more hurdles towards the year-end.





Cable now nears session lows for the day at 1.2870, starting to threaten a drop below its 200-hour moving average @ 1.2883. The low yesterday touched 1.2867.



