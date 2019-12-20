UK November public sector net borrowing £4.9 billion vs £5.2 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 20 December 2019
- Prior £10.5 billion; revised to £8.3 billion
- PSNB (ex-banks) £5.6 vs £6.1 billion expected
- Prior £11.2 billion; revised to £9.0 billion
- PSNCR £9.9 billion
- Prior £0.4 billion
The more relevant data point released at the same time was the Q3 current account deficit, which was at £15.9 billion and when measured as a % of GDP was 4.4%; representing the smallest deficit since Q1 2012.
Nonetheless, it's still not really something that pound traders will focus on all too much as the more immediate concern remains on Brexit and the economy/BOE for now.