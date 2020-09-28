UK PM spokesman: There are significant gaps but a Brexit deal still possible

We have consistently put forward proposals on fisheries and subsidies that we feel are straightforward

If there is to be a deal, it has to come together in mid-October

There is the ability to have informal talks right up until the European Council

Sterling did a nice job of bouncing off support in the 1.2700/1.2675 range on Friday but after today's pop to 1.2930, we've lost a bit of altitude. Last at 1.2867.

