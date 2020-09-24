UK vehicle production down 44% y/y in August

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data (the organisation highlight that August 2019 was a particularly strong month, sot there is a base effect here)

production has stalled because of the pandemic, weak demand in overseas markets, a significant fall in output for UK buyers

More:

Production for UK buyers fell by 58% in the month

exports fell by 41%

Car production is down by 40% YTD

so far this year, representing a loss of 348,821 units, the figures showed.





SMMT:

Companies are bracing for a second wave with tighter social and business restrictions making the industry’s attempts to restart even more challenging.

Moreover, with fewer than 100 days until the Brexit transition period ends, we need urgent agreement of an ambitious free trade deal with our largest market to avoid the second shock of crippling tariffs





Ugh. COVID-19 impacts are a global event, and for the UK mix in Brexit uncertainties that have been ongoing for over four years since the vote. Anyone running a business in the UK over the past four years of political bungling is a champion.



