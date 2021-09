The typical knee-jerk response

Looks like Javid still is having a hard time letting go of his finance minister post (held that for less than a year until February last year), as he is still remarking on inflation even as health minister currently.





In any case, this is the typical response you'd expect from policymakers/lawmakers but even so, I reckon there's a good case for a more hawkish tilt by the BOE next week.