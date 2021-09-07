Update on the M6.5 Canada earthquake ... there wasn't one!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here's the report on the earthquake from earlier, M6.5 is a strong one (read on for the 'but' .... its a big one!)

With many thanks to DFTT in the comments to that post, who provided this:

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.
  • a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey
  • says the automated system isn't perfect at processing data

Here's the pic of the earthquake that never was. The big red dot is an embarrassed face, not the location of the quake that never was, K?

