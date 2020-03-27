US Administration back tracks on its plans to send troops to the Canadian border

The Trump administration has dropped its idea of sending U.S. military forces to the Canadian border

ICYMI, here is news of the the hare-brained scheme from earlier:

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada was told of the U.S. proposal a few days ago, said:

"We are very directly and very forcefully expressing the view that this is an entirely unnecessary step which we would view as damaging to our relationship"

"We do not believe at all there would be a public-health justification to take this action. We don't think this is the right way to treat a trusted friend and military ally."

A US official now:

"This was under consideration, but it is no longer going to take place"









