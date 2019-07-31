US ADP July employment +156K vs +150K expected

ADP employment data for July 2019:

ADP employment
  • Prior was +102K (revised to +112K)
  • Service-providing +146K
  • Goods producing +9K
Well that's not much drama. The numbers are basically right on estimates. There has been no market reaction, as you would expect.

