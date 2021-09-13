US analysts piling in on calls for lower US equity markets

Morgan Stanley seem to have kicked off the current round of warnings:

Here in local media (Australia) the Australian Financial Review has done a bit of a round-up of alarm bell calls:

Bank of America

forecast a 6% drop in the US benchmark index to 4250 by the end of this year

predicting a soft 2 per cent rise to 4600 in 2022.

Citigroup

any minor correction is at risk of being amplified given the extent of bullish positions

Goldman Sachs

While the broad US market outlook is solid in our central case, we think peak cyclical optimism in the US may be behind us

Credit Suisse

retaining its underweight recommendation based on regulatory risks and extreme valuations

There is a bit more info at that link to the AFR above.







