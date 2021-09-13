US analysts piling in on calls for lower US equity markets
Morgan Stanley seem to have kicked off the current round of warnings:
Here in local media (Australia) the Australian Financial Review has done a bit of a round-up of alarm bell calls:
Bank of America
- forecast a 6% drop in the US benchmark index to 4250 by the end of this year
- predicting a soft 2 per cent rise to 4600 in 2022.
Citigroup
- any minor correction is at risk of being amplified given the extent of bullish positions
Goldman Sachs
- While the broad US market outlook is solid in our central case, we think peak cyclical optimism in the US may be behind us
Credit Suisse
- retaining its underweight recommendation based on regulatory risks and extreme valuations
There is a bit more info at that link to the AFR above.