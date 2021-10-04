US August factory orders +1.2% m/m vs +1.0% expected

Orders have risen in 15 of the past 16 months



Prior was +1.5%

Ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.8% prior

Manufacturing inventories +% vs +0.5% prior



US durable goods orders +1.8% vs +1.8% prelim



Durables ex transportation +0.3% vs +0.2% prelim



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.6% vs +0.5% prelim



Revisions to durable goods:The orders are there but the backlogs continue to grow as supply chain issues hit hard. Here's the cover of Barron's this week: