US August Richmond Fed manufacturing +18 vs +10 expected

Prior was +10

Services index +2 vs -14 prior

Manufacturing shipments +22 vs +23 prior

New orders +15 vs +9 prior



Employment +17 vs -3 prior

Full report



This is a good sign on the industrial side of the economy. There were worries about stockpiling coming out of the pandemic but there's not much of that here. Within the report, the 'current conditions' numbers are all good but the 'expectations' components are almost universally soft. The backlog of new orders dipped to +13 from +29. The volume also fell to +25 from +48.





