US blocked a shipment of clothing from entering on forced labour suspicion in China
Nikkei reports on the blocking of a shipment of Uniqlo (Japanese department store) shirts in January on suspicion they were made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.
- US Customs and Border Protection confiscated the shirts at the Port of Los Angeles
Allegations of Chinese human rights abuses against the Uyghur ethnic minority in Xinjiang are persistent ads this case highlights. Shipments of cotton products were blocked in December.