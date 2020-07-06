US CDC reports 44,361 new coronavirus cases as of yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest CDC numbers

  • That compares to 43,003 a day earlier
  • 235 new deaths
The low mortality is a big talking point at the moment. The bear case is that it's a lagging indicator. The bull case is that younger people are fighting it off and treatments are improving.

Whatever it is, 235 deaths is a low number and if it stays low for another two weeks then it's going to be a big taliwind for markets.

