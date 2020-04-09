CDC reports death toll surge of 1,942 to 14,696 (or +15.2%)

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Number of total cases rise by 32,449.

The CDC is reporting sharply higher death and infected cases for the day
  • prior report
  • Total cases rises to 427,460 from 395,011 yesterday. That is a one-day rise of 32,449. The percentage gain is 8.2%. That compares to a 5.5% gain yesterday.
  • Total deaths rises to 14,696 from 12,754 yesterday. That is an increase of 1942 on the day. The percentage gain is a whopping 15.2%. That compares to a 5.7% gain yesterday
Sobering news from the CDC today.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey the governor is reporting:
  • new cases up 3748 bringing the total to 51,185 (was 47,437 yesterday). That is an increase of 7.9%
  • total deaths rose by 198 to 1702 (was 1504 yesterday). That is an increase of 13.2%.
  • Total hospitalized equals 7363 while 1523 are in ICU
New Jersey is the 2nd most infected state in the United States.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose