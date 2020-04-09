CDC reports death toll surge of 1,942 to 14,696 (or +15.2%)
Number of total cases rise by 32,449.
The CDC is reporting sharply higher death and infected cases for the day
Sobering news from the CDC today.
- prior report
- Total cases rises to 427,460 from 395,011 yesterday. That is a one-day rise of 32,449. The percentage gain is 8.2%. That compares to a 5.5% gain yesterday.
- Total deaths rises to 14,696 from 12,754 yesterday. That is an increase of 1942 on the day. The percentage gain is a whopping 15.2%. That compares to a 5.7% gain yesterday
Meanwhile, in New Jersey the governor is reporting:
- new cases up 3748 bringing the total to 51,185 (was 47,437 yesterday). That is an increase of 7.9%
- total deaths rose by 198 to 1702 (was 1504 yesterday). That is an increase of 13.2%.
- Total hospitalized equals 7363 while 1523 are in ICU
New Jersey is the 2nd most infected state in the United States.